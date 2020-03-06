Melrose Band Night coming March 19

Mar 6, 2020 by jkeating624

Posted on: Friday, March 6, 2020

MELROSE — Melrose Public School’s annual Band Night will take place on Thursday, March 19 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School Auditorium.

Don’t miss upcoming performances by the Youth Band, 6th Grade Band, MVMMS Band, and MHS Concert and Jazz Bands. More than 180 talented students will be performing.

There is a suggested donation for the concert of $5/adult, and $3/student/senior. This donation to the Melrose Bandaiders helps cover the significant expenses of our music program that are outside of the annual school budget. We welcome all concert attendees and this donation is only suggested.