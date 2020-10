Time for The Rise of the Pumpkin People

Oct 16, 2020 by jkeating624

MELROSE — Wicked Melrose will unleash The Rise of the Pumpkin People Oct. 17-31 in conjunction with the Melrose Rec Department.

Melrose citizens and businesses are encouraged to decorate for fall with a pumpkin or scarecrow display.

If you want your display on the Wicked Melrose map, fill out the form at http://bit.ly/WickedMelrose.

And be sure to visit MelroseTogether.com for the digital-only tour map.