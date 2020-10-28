Melrose XC boys edged by Warrior runners

tight contest goes to Wakefield, 22-36

LEIGHTON BAILEY, Matt Fox and Will Dugan are among those who top the pack of the MHS boy’s cross country team. (Colleen Riley photo)

Published October 30, 2020

MELROSE—The Melrose High boys cross-country team absorbed their first loss of the season as they went down to a strong Wakefield High team 22-36 on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Greenwood Park in Stoneham. The boys are now a very competitive 2-1 while Wakefield remains unbeaten at 2-0.

Junior Matt Fox led the way for Melrose with a strong 2nd place finish with a 16:57 time over the difficult and hilly Greenwood course. Matt was just five seconds off the winner’s pace. Close behind in third was junior Will Dugan, who also broke the 17-minute mark with his 16:59 time. Wakefield grabbed the next 4 positions to clinch the meet before senior Leighton Bailey came through at a fast 17:52 time, just ahead of junior Ryan Cotugno’s time of 18:06. 5th place for Melrose and 12th in the meet went to sophomore standout Ellis Iurilli-Hough, 12th in 18:25. Nick Sasso captured 13th in 19:06, and sophomore Tyler Audet was 14th in 19:20.

Coach Kevin Allison felt it was a good meet. “We ran a very competitive meet against a strong team. Wakefield always has a great lineup so despite some great efforts we came up a bit short. I’m pleased with the progress we have made in such a short amount of time.”

The team will try to start up another win streak when then face a solid Burlington team on November 7.

Middlesex Freedom League Standings

Burlington 3-0

Wakefield 2-0

Melrose 2-1

Wilmington 0-1

Stoneham 0-2

Watertown 0-3