Melrose XC boys edged by Warrior runners
tight contest goes to Wakefield, 22-36
Published October 30, 2020
MELROSE—The Melrose High boys cross-country team absorbed their first loss of the season as they went down to a strong Wakefield High team 22-36 on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Greenwood Park in Stoneham. The boys are now a very competitive 2-1 while Wakefield remains unbeaten at 2-0.
Junior Matt Fox led the way for Melrose with a strong 2nd place finish with a 16:57 time over the difficult and hilly Greenwood course. Matt was just five seconds off the winner’s pace. Close behind in third was junior Will Dugan, who also broke the 17-minute mark with his 16:59 time. Wakefield grabbed the next 4 positions to clinch the meet before senior Leighton Bailey came through at a fast 17:52 time, just ahead of junior Ryan Cotugno’s time of 18:06. 5th place for Melrose and 12th in the meet went to sophomore standout Ellis Iurilli-Hough, 12th in 18:25. Nick Sasso captured 13th in 19:06, and sophomore Tyler Audet was 14th in 19:20.
Coach Kevin Allison felt it was a good meet. “We ran a very competitive meet against a strong team. Wakefield always has a great lineup so despite some great efforts we came up a bit short. I’m pleased with the progress we have made in such a short amount of time.”
The team will try to start up another win streak when then face a solid Burlington team on November 7.
Middlesex Freedom League Standings
Burlington 3-0
Wakefield 2-0
Melrose 2-1
Wilmington 0-1
Stoneham 0-2
Watertown 0-3
Recent Comments