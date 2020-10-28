Melrose XC girls undefeated after Wakefield win

Oct 28, 2020 by jkeating624

Beat longtime rival 25-30 to remain 3-0

Published October 30, 2020

CHLOE ORCUTT has emerged as one of Melrose’s top runners on the girl’s varsity cross country team. (Raj Das www.edphotos.com)

WAKEFIELD — The Melrose High School girl’s cross country team improved to 3-0 on the season after taking down rival Wakefield, 25-30, on the road to maintain an unbeaten record in the Middlesex Freedom League. The Melrose-Wakefield race is one that usually determines the league champion. Melrose beat the Warriors last year and in 2017 while Wakefield won in 2018. Previously, the Warriors were league champs for six straight years from 2011 to 2016. They are now 1-1 on the season.

Leading the way for Melrose—and topping the entire pack—was senior Chloe Orcutt with a speedy time of 18:11. Wakefield’s Sam Seabury was second with a time of 18:20.

Melrose took 3rd, 5th and 6th overall behind the efforts of Jillian Bakey, third with a time of 19:06. Behind her was Charlotte Tysall with a running of 19:29.

It was an especially strong meet for sophomore Lily Kavanaugh, who nearly broke the 20-minute mark with a best-ever time of 20:06, proving she will be a force to reckon with in the coming years.

Also shining during the meet were Marisa Zelton, Sofia Centrella, Juliet Moore, Dara Casey, Isabel Vogel, and Julianne Murthy.

“It was an excellent team win,” says Melrose coach Nick Tuccinardi. And one that was down to the finish. He points out the critical points earned by three of his runners. “The race truly came down to the last 100 meters. Marissa Zelten held off two Wakefield runners, Sofia Centrella held off one and Lily Kavanaugh held off one. We needed each and every one of those places as the final score was a close 30-25.”

He also pointed to the efforts of his underclassmen. “We had many freshmen compete in their first 5k.”

After a one week break, Melrose looks to keep the winning streak alive when they host Burlington on Sat. Nov. 7 at home at Greenwood Park at 3:00 p.m.

Freedom League Standings

Melrose 3-0

Wilmington 2-0

Wakefield 1-1

Stoneham 1-2

Burlington 0-2 Watertown 0-2