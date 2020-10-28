Soccer girls making a dent in Freedom League

Oct 28, 2020 by jkeating624

Melrose is 4-1 after Wakefield shutout

Published October 30, 2020

ANDREA MORTIMER (#16) and Jenna Champagne (left) celebrate after a goal during Melrose’s 3-0 shutout win over Wakefield last Saturday. (Raj Das www.edphotos.com)

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—Don’t look now, but the Melrose High girls’ varsity soccer team appears to be the team to beat in the Middlesex Freedom League after a 3-0 shutout over rival Wakefield at Walton Field at Galvin Middle School in Wakefield on Saturday. Thanks to back-to-back goals by senior Andrea Mortimer and lights out work from Melrose defense and goalie Jocelyn Skane, Melrose improved to 4-1 and is now in the driver’s seat as they await a rematch against the Warriors on Saturday at noon at Fred Green Field.

Melrose currently leads the Middlesex Freedom League and is in a good position to capture their first-ever league title. Their closest competitor is Wilmington (3-1) who will be taking two weeks off from varsity sports due to a social distancing violation that required them to close sports until Nov. 9. That leaves Melrose in a great place to tally more wins before they face the Wildcats during the weekends of Nov. 14 and Nov. 21 to close the season.

Against Wakefield, Melrose benefitted from a pair of goals from Mortimer, who is continuing her strong season, plus some lights out defense from Ally Maguire, Katherine Carney and Jenna Champagne, who were simply unstoppable during the contest.

After a scoreless first quarter, Melrose got on board early in the second quarter thanks to a goal by Shelagh Downes on an assist by Emily Giovanardi. It was a high intensity, evenly-matched first half and Melrose had a number of breakaways that were thwarted by Wakefield goalie Bailey McDevott. Melrose defenders Jenna Champagne, Katherine Carney and Ally Maguire thwarted every scoring chance and helped goalie Jocelyn Skane and reserve Ava Tormo preserve their shutouts.

Mortimer made the second quarter a new game. Her first goal was scored from a cross after a corner kick and her second goal came from the left-wing outside with 10 minutes left in the game to make it a 3-0 game. Melrose was in good hands with their stellar defense who preserved the lead and gave Melrose the ultimate 3-0 victory.

DEFENSE HAS been the calling card for Melrose High’s girls soccer team and that includes the work of senior captain Jenna Champagne. (Raj Das www.edphotos.com)

“Wakefield is a strong team with a great forward and goalie, and our games are always evenly matched,” says Melrose coach Rob Mahoney after the game. “All year our defense has done the job for us and once again, they came through. Jocelyn [Skane] had a few great saves that turned the game around in first half.”

While Mahoney noted the efforts of Champagne, Maguire and Carney on defense, the entire field banded together to shut down any scoring attempt. “Our forwards made it really hard for Wakefield to respond and pass,” says the coach. “They provided tons of pressure. Overall, I’d say this was one of the best games I’ve seen us play since I started coaching.”

Melrose’s point differential remains a sight to see. The team has given up just three goals in five games while scoring ten of their own. Those are numbers coach Mahoney can live with. He says, “This is a team who, when we play at our best level, can compete with anyone.”

He tipped his cap at the effort of senior captain Andrea Mortimer, who is leading the team with 5 goals in the season. “Andrea has worked so hard in the offseason, since 6th grade when I met her, always practicing on her own and making it a real priority. We’re seeing her coming into her own this senior year. She’s playing great soccer and taking advantage of every moment of every game.” Melrose looks forward to a rematch against the Warriors on Saturday at noon at Fred Green Field.