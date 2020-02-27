Boys’ hoop team bows out in playoff opener

Feb 27, 2020 by jkeating624

Red Raiders topped by Malden Catholic, 59-43

Published February 28, 2020

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MALDEN—In a raucous and unpredictable playoff opener, the Melrose Red Raider basketball team fell to Malden Catholic, 59-44, in the opening round of the Div. 2 North playoffs at Malden Catholic on Tuesday, February 25. It was a jam-packed auditorium with rival fans competing for air time and the game was far closer than the final score indicated, with Melrose take a 37-37 tie going into the fourth.

It was a very strong night for senior captains Luka Vlajkovic and Charlie Borstel, who each had 14 points and took command of the rebound game for Melrose, which prevented the talented Lancer team from running away with the game and allowed Melrose to make it a 5 point game with just two minutes to go.

Malden Catholic sophomore Tony Felder, Jr. had a statement game with 20 points. He took total command on offense in the fourth quarter and was good for 10 points in that frame, mostly on the foul line. He made the difference in the last quarter as Melrose was outscored nearly 20-6 after securing that 37-37 tie, but teammates Adam Kozelian, Wi Martinez and Cristian Rios all nailed threes that made it hard for Melrose to climb back in.

Regardless, Melrose’s first-year head coach Dan Burnes was more than proud of his team’s efforts and commended them for making his first year of coaching so special.

“That was just a great basketball game,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud to have coached such a group of kids. Our effort as just indescribable. We went down early from there we ended up fighting and clawing and then we tied it. They [Malden Catholic] hit a lot of shots we weren’t expecting in the beginning so we had to adjust, we had a good game plan but then the kids played hard and fought to stay in it. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Malden Catholic put Melrose in a hole early with an array of three-pointers, which seemed to be a theme for the night. They notched three straight in the opening minutes to get to a quick 9-3 lead but Melrose defense was otherwise sharp with Brandon McSorley swatting away a dunk and Ryan Maher stealing the ball to feed to Charlie Borstel for a three, which kept it 9-6. Maher had a shot of his own before Borstel struck again with a three to narrow the game 13-11. Still, Malden Catholic’s Tony Felder gave notice that Melrose would have to get through him when he had back-to-back steals turned layups. Melrose held an 18-11 disadvantage at the end of the first.

The Red Raiders had a much closer second quarter with a commanding performance by senior captain Luka Vlajkovic who was hard to penetrate under the net. He helped draw fouls on the Lancers and helped Melrose win the rebounding game along with Borstel and senior captain Chris Cusolito. Vlajkovic’s 6 second quarter points helped Melrose stay in the game. Great blocking and rebounding by Borstel helped set up a Cusolito basket and then a Ryan Maher 3 pointer to keep Melrose in it 31-25 at the half.

Melrose’s best quarter came in the third. Recharged after halftime, Melrose came back and outscored the Lancers 12-4, thanks to supercharged performances from Brandon McSorley and Luka Vlajkovic, who narrowed the game to 37-34 with an outside shot with 2:00 left in the quarter. But it was Charlie Borstel’s three-pointer (his fourth of the night) that made it a new game at 37-37 at the end of the third. Once again, Melrose was winning the rebound game which proved critical to their comeback. Melrose team manager James Kavanaugh noted that terrific comeback. “We won that quarter and our seniors did great.”

Melrose was unable to capitalize on that momentum in the fourth and saw the Lancers run away with big baskets from Felder, Wi Martinez and Adam Kozelian. Melrose fouls brought Felder to the line consistently and he hit 2-2 on each attempt, taking the game officially out of Melrose’s hands.

In the final moment of their season, Melrose brought some players who represent a part of their future: Andrew Beauchesne, Max Kirby, Ellis Davis and Hooper Ward, while the hardworking seniors Luka Vlajkovic, Andrew McSorley, Charlie Borstel, Rob Wiesen, Matt Morrisey and Chris Cusolito took a well-earned breather as they wrapped up their high school careers.

Coach Burns lauded his team, in particular his seniors, who came into the season game-ready and made his first year such a smooth transition.

“They have been an unbelievable group of kids,” he said. “They put the work in even before I arrived. They were ready. They had high hopes and aspirations. And tonight, our seniors from start to finish led the way and believed we could win the game.”