Redesigning the city’s 4th of July celebration

Jul 2, 2020 by jkeating624

MELROSE — The city will hold a modified 4th of July Celebration for all ages on Saturday, July. This all-day celebration is free and will be held throughout Melrose.

For the past 50+ years, thousands of residents have joined us for our annual Bike and Carriage Parade around the Common Park. Things are a little different this year and sadly we will not be celebrating together at the Common Park. However we still want to see everyone decorate their bike, wagon, carriage, scooter, skateboard, or other custom rides to continue this great tradition.

This year, instead of our getting together at the Common, we ask our residents to circle their neighborhoods, local parks, and beautiful downtown areas with their fantastic rides. As a community, let’s light up Melrose with all of our Independence Day spirit.