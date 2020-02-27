Sean Kay goes the distance

Feb 27, 2020 by jkeating624

State champ in 2 mile for Arlington Catholic

Published February 28, 2020

BOSTON—On February 16, 2020, Melrose resident and Arlington Catholic High School senior Sean Kay competed in the 2-mile race at the Division 5 Indoor Track Championships held at Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. For the second year in a row, Kay became state champion in the 2 mile title, finishing this year with a school-record of 9:26.51.

His championship time also reset the State Division 5 record, previously set by Kay in February 2019, and catapulted him into the MIAA All-State Championships held this past weekend at Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in Roxbury. With only 6 days between championship races, on February 22, Kay was seeded 5th, and completed the 2-mile course in 9:22.81, finishing 2nd in Massachusetts at the All-State meet and beating his personal best from the week prior.

Next up for Kay is the New Balance Indoor National Championships in March, where he will be competing in the 2 mile and/or the 5,000 meter races at The Armory in New York. He will forego the New England Indoor Track Championships in order to train for the national meet. Quickly thereafter, Kay will begin to gear up for Outdoor Track in the Spring, where he hopes to achieve his 5th state title (Cross Country 2018 & 2019; Indoor Track 2 mile 2019 & 2020) and compete for his 2nd All-State title (Cross Country 2019).

He will be competing for Yale University as a member of the Cross Country and Track teams in the fall of 2020.