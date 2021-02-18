Valued neighbors are moving on

Feb 18, 2021 by jkeating624

Published February 19, 2021

The following comes from the League of Women Voters and Zero Waste Melrose.

If you have spent any time volunteering in Melrose, then you most likely have met Sally and George Stubbs. These two have been a huge part of the Melrose community for the last two decades and it is with a heavy heart Melrose needs to bid farewell to these two outstanding community members as they relocate to a new state. Sally and George have volunteered with many of our local organizations dedicating much time, energy, and talent. Melrose will be forever grateful for this power duo.

In addition to many volunteer efforts with the schools and library, both Stubbs have been League members for more than 25 years, and Sally has been an officer and a Steering Committee member for many of them. She has volunteered tirelessly on most of our voter registration and voter education programs, and you have all seen her smiling face at Victorian Fair at some point. Both George and Sally have been active in the Recycling Committee (a League initiative, now Zero Waste Melrose) since its inception. George has been a Commissioner on the Human Rights Commission (another League initiative) and Sally has been on the Board of the Melrose Alliance Against Violence (another organization the League was involved in founding). Both of them have been very involved with the annual Martin Luther King celebration as well. After retirement from full-time employment, Sally also worked and volunteered for a hospice organization.

SALLY AND GEORGE STUBBS

George has been a major contributor to the Zero Waste Melrose (formerly Melrose Recycling Committee) also for over 25 years. He has served as co-chair and recently as chair of the full committee for nearly six years. He also led the Communications subcommittee and as member of other subcommittees through the years. You’ve probably seen George pitching in at the many DPW and ZWM events, from the Saturday DPW events to ZWM information booths at the Victorian Fairs and Healthy Melrose.As a result of of his blogs and Recycle Right Tips of the Week in the Melrose Weekly News more people in the community recycle more and smarter. Sally was a frequent volunteer at events such as Hazardous Waste Day and SWAP Day. We of ZWM are very grateful for the many years of service by both George and Sally and like the League of Women Voters will greatly miss them both.

We are sad to lose two members with such big hearts and strong dedication to our community, but we wish them well in their new community, surrounded by family.

Many thanks to Sally and George for everything!

If you would like to send George and Sally a message, please email zerowastemelrose@gmail.com