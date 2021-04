Schools’ budget hearing Tuesday

Apr 8, 2021 by jkeating624

Published April 9, 2021

MELROSE — At the Melrose School Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, 2021, they will hold a public hearing on the School Department’s FY22 budget. The public is invited to attend. The public hearing will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be conducted via remote participation.

All remote meeting links are posted on the City of Melrose web site at: https://www.cityofmelrose.org/remote-meetings.