Superintendent Cyndy Taymore’s retirement celebration

Posted on: Monday, June 15, 2020

We invite you to join us in celebrating Cyndy’s retirement by participating in a drive by around the Melrose High School/Middle School/Central Administration complex.

Feel free to pass this message along to anyone you think might be interested in celebrating the Superintendent’s retirement and thank her for her years of service and contributions to the Melrose Public Schools.

Who: All Melrose Families, Staff and Community

What: Drive by celebration recognizing Superintendent’s Cyndy Taymore’s retirement

When: Wednesday, June 17th, promptly at 12:30 p.m.

Plan to gather in the parking lot behind the Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School on Melrose Street at 12:00 noon. From there the caravan will proceed down Melrose Street into the main high school parking lot around the building by central admin and exit in front of the middle school onto Lynn Fells Parkway, onto Tremont Street back and back onto Melrose Street for all long as you wish to caravan.

This is a family friendly event. Please feel free to decorate you cars and beep your horns. All social distancing regulations should be followed.

Hope to see you there! Thank you in advance for participating and showing your support for Cyndy’s dedication to Melrose.