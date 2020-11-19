Take the FYACS challenge

Nov 19, 2020 by jkeating624

Published November 20, 2020

MELROSE — Follow Your Art Community Studios (FYACS) is holding its first annual fundraiser for its Arts for All Program.

Having started Nov. 16, this 45-day event will raise funds through members and the community to build an inclusive, creative community that provides art experiences to all.

The goal of the Arts for All Fundraiser Challenge is to generate as many donations as possible. Celebrating the number of people who donate, rather than the total funds raised, is consistent with the mission of Arts for All.

Arts for All creates a wider program that engages more of the community and actively invites those with financial constraints and members of traditionally marginalized communities to participate in FYACS programs. With specific Arts for All funds, the studio can develop free, community-based art projects that are open to everyone.

There are two ways to participate in the Fundraiser Challenge: One-Time Give: Donate any amount (through Square, on the FYACS website); or Monthly Sustainer: Donate a minimum of $10 a month, which includes a membership and monthly offers and gifts.

Follow Your Art Community Studios (FYACS) is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that builds community by supporting creative endeavors of all ages and abilities with opportunities for learning, growth, discovery and outreach through visual arts, craft, writing and performance.

FYACS supports, recognizes and celebrates the arts by offering multigenerational opportunities for creative artistic expression through classes, workshops, exhibits and events. FYACS programs are committed to providing creative opportunities for all ages and abilities. FYACS also provides an alternative community space to be used for private and public cultural events, meetings and celebrations.

For more information about Follow Your Art Community Studios, or to donate to Arts for All, visit the FYACS website at www.fyamelrose.org.