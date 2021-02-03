MelWak nurse to fly to Super Bowl on Patriots’ plane

Feb 3, 2021 by jkeating624

Published February 3, 2021

MELROSE — The New England Patriots have announced that the Kraft family is using the Patriots plane to transport 76 vaccinated health care superheroes from across New England to Super Bowl LV. Among those superheroes is MelroseWakefield Healthcare nurse Jen Medina, RN.

Medina, who works on the Medical 5 unit which has served as a dedicated COVID-19 unit since the pandemic began last year, is an avid football fan, looking forward to seeing Tom Brady win his seventh Super Bowl. She was randomly chosen from a group of nurses who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We are so grateful to the Kraft family, the New England Patriots and the NFL to have Jen Medina, RN chosen to represent the MelroseWakefield Healthcare team,” said Deborah L. Cronin-Waelde, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations and Chief Nursing Officer. “Jen represents all of our staff who have provided exceptional, lifesaving care to our communities during this incredible time in our history. Every member of our caregiving teams have become innovators, infectious disease experts, and determined advocates for mask wearing, social distancing, handwashing and vaccination in an effort to win the real championship – an end to the COVID 19 pandemic.