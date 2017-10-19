Veterans helping those in need

Oct 19, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the October 20, 2017 edition

MELROSE — The Melrose-Wakefield-Saugus Veteran Services District will be accepting donations for those in need during this holiday season.

Donations will go to the New England Center for Homeless Veterans and to Rosie’s Place.

Those living in these locations are in need of basic “everyday” items.

Through our offices we would like to gather as many of the following new, unopened products for men and women.

• Combs/brushes

• Deodorants

• Soap

• Shaving cream

• Razors – men’s and women’s

• Unscented lotion

• Shampoo

• Conditioner

• Dry shampoo

• Baby power

• Toothpaste

• Tooth brushes

• Mouthwash (alcohol free)

• Dental floss

• Lip balm

• Nail clippers

• Tampons/pads

• Crossword books

• Cribbage boards

• Playing cards

• Dominoes

All donations can be dropped off at one of our three locations below during normal business hours. Please have all donations in by Dec. 1, 2017 at 12 noon.

• Melrose: 562 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176

• Wakefield: 30 Converse St., Wakefield, MA 01880

• Saugus: 298 Central St., Saugus, MA 01906