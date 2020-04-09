Stephen J. Cicoria, 78

Published April 10, 2020

GROTON, Conn. — Stephen J. Cicoria, 78, of Groton, Conn., formerly of Melrose, Mass., died peacefully at Beverly Hospital on January 23, 2020 surrounded by family after battling Alzheimer’s.

He is survived by his 10 nieces and nephews, his beloved cat, Tootsie, as well as many lifelong friends, most especially, Marlene Ross.

Steve was born in Boston on July 11, 1941 to the late Nicolas and Maria (Rinaldi) Cicoria, who immigrated from Italy in the early 1900s.

The youngest of six children, he was deeply loved by his late sisters, Caroline Simpson, Florence Corso and Louise Tallent and his late brother, Anthony Cicoria.

He graduated Melrose High School in 1961 and went on to attend Boston University as an engineering student, graduating in 1965.

He worked for 35 years at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Conn. as an engineer designing submarines. His expertise was such that even after retiring he was asked to return on a part-time basis to mentor young engineers in the field.

Steve’s passion in life was fishing. He lived and fished extensively on the waters of Fisher’s Island Sound in Conn. He also traveled to many locations including Grand Lake Stream, Maine, in search of landlocked salmon, the Connecticut River for rainbow trout, the High Sierras for golden trout, Fisher’s Island for striped bass, Pine Island Sound for snook and redfish, and the Florida Keys and Spanish Wells, Bahamas, for the elusive bonefish. He once exchanged casting tips with Ted Williams in a parking lot in the Florida Keys. He founded and served as president of the Connecticut-Rhode Island Coastal Flyfishers association. Many of his nieces and nephews had the joy of having their first fishing experience at Uncle Steve’s side, using a rod from his extensive collection.

Steve had a great love and respect for the natural world, supporting numerous organizations including the Audubon Society and Trout Unlimited.

There will be a Celebration of Life to honor him this summer at the Groton Elks at 700 Shennecossett Rd., Groton, Conn. on Friday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.