Carmel Killoran, 94

May 21, 2020 by jkeating624

Published May 22, 2020

MELROSE — Carmel Killoran, 94, of Melrose, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on a farm in Belledune, New Brunswick, Canada to the late William and Helen (Duke) Killoran. She emigrated to Boston in 1948 to pursue a nursing career. Carmel worked at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital for several years before becoming a Nurse Manager of the medical department at Boston Edison for many years. She was a longtime resident of Melrose and a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield.

She was the loving sister of Marjorie Moore of Stoneham, the late Wallace Killoran of Charlestown, Teresa Killoran, and Kilroy Killoran of Canada, and Mary Williamson of Winchester, as well as a devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Please send the family a card, drop a card at the funeral home for the family or send a message of condolence on Carmel’s webpage by visiting www.gatelyfh.com. Arrangements by Gately Funeral Home, Melrose.