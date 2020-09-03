George M. Shields, 94

Sep 3, 2020 by jkeating624

Published September 4, 2020

MELROSE — George M. Shields, 94, longtime Melrose resident, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Thursday, August 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on June 26, 1926, in Boston, George is one of two children of the late James F. and Frances (née Martin) Shields. He was raised by Samuel and Mabel Copithorne in Everett, graduating from Everett High School in 1944. After taking some college classes, George went to work for the GE Jet Engine Division. He worked there for over 40 years, making many lifelong friends.

His greatest loves were his faith and family. He was exceptionally active in Gideon International, frequently placing Bibles in hotel rooms, and also going to prisons to offer Bibles and words of comfort. He was also very active in The Chapel on Upham Street and then the Melrose Church of the Nazarene. He adored his beloved Ethel and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was extremely proud of all their accomplishments.

Outside of family and the church, George and Ethel enjoyed taking trips to Florida, and got to go on their dream vacation to Hawaii.

George’s love, warmth, kindness, and generosity will be missed by all who knew him.

George was the beloved husband of the late Ethel M. (Bragg) Shields with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Devoted father of the late George B. Shields and his wife Evelyn (Curtin) of Melrose, Donna Riggs and her husband Charlie of Summerville, S.C., Susan DeStefano and her husband Patrick of Centerville, James M. Shields and his wife Jo-Lynn of Everett, Jennifer Evans and her husband Jimmy of Melrose, Joseph Catalano of Lynn, Helen Crump and her husband Chris of New York, Ruth Flannery of Arlington, Carol Skane and her husband Mike of Scituate, and William Glavin and his wife Odeza. Loving brother of the late James F. Shields. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends gathered in honor of George’s life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Monday, Aug. 31. Due to public health regulations, funeral services were private. Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in George’s memory may be made to All Care VNA & Hospice, Development Office, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901

