Gertrude Petrino, 89

Published January 24, 2020

MELROSE — Gertrude “Trudy” Rose (DeSandis) Petrino, 89, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends in Rockport on January 10, 2020.

Trudy was born in Malden on June 28, 1930 to the late Joseph and Josephine (Lauro) DeSandis. She was raised in Everett. Trudy lived in Melrose for over 60 years. She also had a home in Pocasset from 1987-1993. She spent winters in Naples, Florida.

Trudy graduated from Everett High Class of 1948. She was a cheerleader and an active participant on her class reunion committee for more than 50 years. She also attended Malden Business School. Over the years, Trudy worked at Automatic Radio in Melrose, Malden Hospital and as an accounting clerk at John Hancock Insurance Company.

Trudy was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Incarnation Church, and Most Blessed Sacrament Churches in Melrose and Wakefield. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Knights of Columbus in Melrose and later, an active member of the Red Hat Society. Trudy’s hobbies also included shopping, bowling league, water aerobics, and traveling. She enjoyed many trips with her family to Europe, Japan, Hawaii, and the Orient Express. More recently, she traveled to New York City and New Bern, North Carolina to spend time with her grandchildren.

Trudy was married to her husband William D. “Bill” Petrino for 67 years. She was the loving mother of Mark A. Petrino and his wife Linda of Rockport. Cherished grandmother of Jessica and Michael Petrino. Caring sister of Josephine Balano and her late husband John of Glendora, Calif., and the late Mary Grant and her late husband Kenneth.

Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Saturday, February 1 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St. Wakefield at 10 a.m. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com