Irene Thibeau, 82

Sep 3, 2020 by jkeating624

Published September 4, 2020

MELROSE — Irene Thibeau, 82, of Melrose, and formerly of East Boston, died peacefully on August 25, 2020 surrounded by her family members after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Irene M. (Lembo) Thibeau was born in Boston on March 1, 1938 to the late Michael and Mary (Ricardo) Lembo. She was raised in East Boston, graduated from East Boston High School and lived in East Boston for many years. Irene has been a resident of Melrose for over 35 years. Mrs. Thibeau worked as an office manager for George Thorne Enterprises for over seven years. Irene enjoyed coloring, knitting and crocheting and ran the 200 Club at the Fuller House Retirement Home in Melrose for many years.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband George Thibeau and sister Linda Penna. Devoted mother of David Thibeau of Salem, N.H. and grandmother of Anthony Thibeau of Nashua, N.H.

Irene is also survived by her loving twin sister’s Terry Fiore and her husband Andrew of North Reading, and Toni Enderwick and her husband Al of Reading.

She will be missed by her adored niece Lisa Fischer and her husband Robert of Pepperell and her nephew’s Sean Enderwick and his wife Theresa of Unionville, N.C. and Matthew Enderwick and his wife Jessica from Waxhaw, N.C.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Monday, August 31. Funeral service and burial at Wyoming Cemetery was private. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com