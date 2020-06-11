Joseph T. Alabiso, 78

Jun 11, 2020

Published June 12, 2020

MELROSE — Joseph T. Alabiso, 78, of Melrose, died unexpectedly on May 31, 2020 at the age of 78. Born in Cambridge on December 12, 1941 to Joseph “The Commissioner” and Anne (Donovan) Alabiso. Joe was raised in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School Class of 1959 and received a BS in Business from Boston College in 1963. Anyone who knew Joe knows how he loved the BC Eagles.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 28 years Judi (Franklin) Alabiso. When Joe and Judi married in Bermuda, many family and friends traveled there to celebrate. He was a kind and giving stepparent to David Hatfield and his wife Valerie (Tango) of Wakefield and Tracy Hatfield of Saugus. He was the cherished “Papa” of Alexandra, Jack, Craig, and Lucia Hatfield.

Joe was the caring younger brother of Joanne (Alabiso) MacInnis and the late Donald of Middleton, and older brother to the late Dianne (Alabiso) Lucci and her husband Alfonso of Reading.

He adored being an uncle to Lisa (Lucci) Woods and her partner Amy Campbell of Merrimack, N.H., James Lucci and his wife Mary of Newburyport, Robert Lucci and his wife Lisa of Warrington, Penn., and Lance MacInnis and his wife Kathy of Middleton.

Joe leaves behind his caring brother-in-law George Franklin and his late wife Christina of Tewksbury. He will also be sorely missed by his extended family, Bill and Kathie Hatfield of Nahant, Matthew and Kasia Hatfield of Swampscott and Richard and Nancy Tango of Melrose. Our family was beautifully blended and unique in ways that words cannot quite capture. You simply had to experience it.

Joe served his country proudly as a member of the National Guard. He worked as a Manufacturer’s Rep for Jack Anderson Associates with his partner Jim Gazzaniga. Over the years, Judi and Joe would host their annual yard sales on the Terrace, to which the many samples of art supplies were warmly and generously donated to local art teachers and students.

He was an avid fan of all the Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox, and enjoyed many trips to Spring Training with his close circle of friends. During the 1970’s, Joe played right field for a softball team that was sponsored by Nelson’s Bakery, followed by the Melrose Mets, which was sponsored by CDI until 1980. His professionalism and sportsmanship were admired both on and off the field.

Naples, Fla. was their second home for the past 30 years. Their beautiful condo hosted many family gatherings and also visits from numerous friends looking to escape the Boston winters. Lifelong friendships were cherished with so many in Melrose, especially with their Franklin Terrace neighbors, as well as in Saugus and Naples. Joe and Judi loved making the rounds to their favorite local restaurants, always sitting at the bar, so they could strike up conversations with old friends or easily make new ones. They always knew someone somewhere.

Due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private viewing will be held at Gately Funeral Home followed by interment at Wyoming Cemetery. Please send the family a card, drop a card at the funeral home for them, or send a message of condolence on Joe’s web page @www.gatelyfh.com

In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask on behalf of Joe that everyone be kind to one another and not take a day for granted.