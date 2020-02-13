A. Walter D’Antilio, 94

February 14, 2020

WELLS, Maine — A. Walter D’Antilio, 94, of Wells, Maine passed away peacefully with family by his side on January 30, 2020.

Born in Everett, Mass. on November 1, 1925 to Ariodante D’Antilio and Marietta Torri. At the age of 16, the day after Pearl Harbor was bombed, Walter enlisted in the marines and served his country in the 3rd Marine Division as a munitions runner in the South Pacific Theatre. After leaving the military he met and fell in love with Muriel Elaine Castine from Reading, Mass. and they were married on July 12, 1949, celebrating their 70th Anniversary together this past year.

The pair settled together in Melrose, Mass. where they raised seven children and Walter owned and operated a successful contractor & masonry business that was inherited to him by his father – A.T. D’Antilio & Son; building two apartment buildings (Franklin St. & Chipman Ave.) as well as New England Sanitarium, and Hockey town USA, as well as many more.

He was predeceased by his sisters Louisa and Suntina both of Melrose.

He is survived by his loving wife Muriel who now resides in Wells, Maine and the seven children they raised; Steven, Walter (Chyp), Gaihel, Linda, Deborah, Dante, and Nanci. They also assisted in raising their two granddaughters Audra and Muriella; their 16 other grandchildren, 19 great- grandchildren, and nieces and nephews including Frank A. Fiandaca former Melrose Chief of Police.

If you wish to pay tribute to this incredible man, if you knew him or maybe he motivated you in someway and you wish to share your story or memory, a remembrance service (in place of a funeral) will be held on Sunday, February 16 from 3 to 6 p..m at Dante’s Bistro Bar and Grill, 567 Route 125, Barrington N.H. 03825.