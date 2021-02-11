Albert F. Tarpinian, 89

Feb 11, 2021 by jkeating624

Published February 12, 2021

QUINCY — Albert F. Tarpinian, 89, of Quincy, passed away on Feb. 4, 2021.

He was the longtime companion of Agnes Doren of Quincy. He was predeceased by his sisters Irene Tarpinian, Alice Pawlak (Alfred), and Anne Roy (Philip). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Tarpinian was born in Chelsea on July 1, 1931 to the late Albert and Irene (Scanlon) Tarpinian. He was raised in Chelsea and graduated from Chelsea High School. Albert served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for many years, working out of the South Boston Annex as well as the Melrose Post Office. He retired in 1992.

He lived in Quincy for many years, and enjoyed traveling and dancing with Agnes.

Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Thursday, February 11th from 8:30-10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary Church in Melrose. He will be buried with his parents at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

