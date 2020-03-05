Albert Petrola, 86

Mar 5, 2020 by jkeating624

Published March 6, 2020

CONCORD — Albert Petrola, 86, of Concord passed away on Tuesday evening, February 25, 2020 at home with his loving family at his side after a lengthy illness. Al was the loving husband of the late Geraldine R. (Healy) Petrola with whom he shared over 35 years of marriage. Also, he was the longtime companion of Ann Miller.

Albert was born May 13, 1933 in East Boston, son of the late Umberto and Palmina (Ruzza) Petrola. Albert grew up in East Boston and graduated from East Boston High School Class of 1950. He resided in Concord for the past 20 years and previously resided in Melrose for 27 years.

He was a United States Army veteran and served during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955 as a Private First Class.

Al worked at Boston University; he began his career at the Physical Plant as a Carpenter and worked his way up to Director of Maintenance. He worked for Boston University for over 40 years retiring in 2014. He previously worked at the Charlestown Navy Yard.

Albert was a very generous and charitable gentleman. His family meant the world to him and he treasured spending holidays and family events with his children and grandchildren. Al was a master carpenter tradesman and had the talent to build, fix and design anything. He was always ready to lend his expertise to friends and family. Many loved ones have his craftsmanship in their homes. In 2001 Al took the trip of a lifetime to Italy where he visited his parents’ birthplace Ariano Irpino, Italy. He was a dedicated parishioner at Holy Family Church in Concord and previously at St. Mary’s Church in Melrose.

Al is survived by his children Cheryl Petrola of Tewksbury, Steven Petrola of Chelsea, Lisa Hudson and her husband Paul of Melrose, Jennifer Manning and her husband Brian of Melrose. He was the loving Papa to Daniel LaRue, Emily Hudson, Abigail Hudson, Aidan Manning and Katelyn Manning.

In addition to his children and grandchildren, he was the loving “Papa Al” to Ann’s 10 grandchildren and their parents Clare of Littleton, Michael of Lowell, Charles and his wife Rosemarie of Dorchester.

In addition to his parents, Al was predeceased by his brothers Domenic and Joseph Petrola, his sisters Emma Diminico, Helen Girolamo, Margaret DeFusco and Rosemarie Pepicelli and his former wife Dorothy (Reardon) Petrola. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Monday, March 2. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St. Melrose was on Tuesday, March 3. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Al’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Shiners Hospitals for Children 51 Blossom St. Boston, MA