Alexander C. Kant, 81

Dec 10, 2020 by jkeating624

Published December 11, 2020

MELROSE — Alexander C. Kant, a longtime Melrose resident, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. He was 81.

Born in Boston on May 12, 1939, Al was the son of the late Edwin S. and Marion (Gile) Kant. He grew up in Melrose, attending Melrose High School and graduating from Hebron Academy in Maine.

Al went to Boston University, receiving his bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts. After graduation, Al enlisted in the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam Era. He was honorably discharged in 1964.

Al taught school for some time before he took a job as a building materials salesman, working for a few different lumber companies over the years.

Al eventually went back to school, completing his first master of Middle East History degree in 1985 from Harvard Extension and then a master of Special Education in 1993 at UMass Boston. He went on to teach at the Department of Youth Services until his retirement.

Al committed his life to God and to his savior Jesus Christ in the 1970’s and stayed true to his commitment throughout his life. He had a deep affection for Israel and traveled there with his wife Barbara three times. He was also a history buff, enjoyed reading, and chatting with his friends.

He will be deeply missed.

Al was the beloved husband of Barbara (Moore) Kant with whom he shared 42 years of marriage. He was the father of Anne-Marie McLaughlin and her husband Patrick of Braintree. He was the grandfather of Peter McLaughlin. Al was the cousin of the late Robert Gerald Parker.

Due to the public health situation, all services for Alexander will be private at this time. Interment with military honors by the United States Army at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

Gifts in Al’s memory may be made to Christians & Jews United for Israel, PO Box 982, Framingham, MA. 01701-9998 or a charity of your choice.

To leave a message of love and support for the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com