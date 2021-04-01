Alfred R. Wong, 66

Published April 2, 2021

WAKEFIELD — Alfred R. “Al” Wong, of Wakefield, and formerly of Melrose, died on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Tufts Medical Center at the age of 66.

Born on June 9, 1954, Al was one of four children of Wing G. and Marie C. (Hong) Wong. He grew up in Melrose graduating from Melrose High in 1973 and UMass Lowell in 1979, with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering.

He worked for Wang Labs, Digital Equipment Corporation, and IBM as a sales engineer. His true love and passions though were cars, motorcycles and playing golf. He also worked at the Mt. Hood and Bellevue golf courses as a mechanic and groundskeeper.

Al was the cherished son of Wing G. Wong and Marie C. (Hong) Wong of Melrose. Devoted brother of Beverly M. Randazza and her husband Anthony of Wakefield; Arthur B. Wong and his wife Anne of Groton; and the late Andrew W. Wong. Loving uncle of Brianna, Nathan, Matthew, and Thomas.

Services were held privately to honor Al’s life. Interment in Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.

Donations in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St, Ste. 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

