Andres Arzapalo Sedano, 31

Nov 9, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the November 10, 2017 edition

EVERETT — Andres G. Arzapalo Sedano, 31, of Everett, passed away from injuries sustained from an accidental and tragic fall from a cliff on the island of Mykonos, Greece on October 19, 2017.

Born in Lima, Peru on November 1, 1985, Andres completed his early education in Nuestra Senora de La Merced School in Lima before immigrating to the United States at age 15. He graduated with honors from Lawrence High School, Class of 2004 where he was captain of the soccer team. He received an Associate’s Degree in Business from Middlesex College and obtained his bachelor of arts degree in International Business Management from UMASS-Lowell in 2013. Andres had worked at Northern Bank and Trust in Melrose since 2015 as an Assistant Branch Manager. In 2012, he met Svetlana Chirtoca who was renting an apartment downstairs from his family. They fell in love, were married on December 1, 2013, and purchased their first home together in Everett.

Andres had a passion for life and inspired those around him with his knowledge, kindness and enthusiasm. He loved his family above all else, but was always seeking new adventures and experiences to further himself. He was excited about starting a real estate and construction business and had recently taken the exam to be a licensed contractor. With the help of his family and friends, he had recently renovated his own home and his sister’s. Andres took great pride in his home that he made with Lana and found relaxation working in the yard. At home he was happiest to have friends over for a cookout, make his special soup or Peruvian ceviche because he loved to eat.

Beginning with his roots in Peru, Andres had a love for soccer. He played for Lawrence High, was a huge supporter of the Peruvian national team, and was already making plans for the World Cup in Russia next summer. Andres was very active, enjoyed working out, and stayed busy with new projects all the time.

While growing up in Lima, Andres lost his father at the young age of 5. He was blessed with a loving uncle, Victor, who natured him and built a special bond with Andres. Always happy, Andres was a very sociable presence and made friends wherever he went. He was a great listener, and an unconditional, empathetic friend to many.

Andres was calm, supportive, and wise for his age. He served as the rock and source of quiet strength for the three women in his life: his wife, mother, and sister. Andres served as a mentor to younger generations with his knowledgeable advice, strong moral character, and dedication to his family and friends. He was wise beyond his years, and will be dearly missed. Andres will be deeply missed, but forever remembered for his loyalty and love for family.

Andres was the beloved husband of Svetlana (Chirtoca) Arzapalo. Cherished son of Esther Sedano of Malden and the late Andres Arzapalo Perez. Devoted brother of Susan Arzapalo of Chelsea and Diana Arzapalo of Peru. Loving nephew of Victor Arzapalo, and uncle of Andrea and Andres of Peru. Caring grandson of Griseldo Perez of Peru. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and friends gathered in honor of Andres during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Sunday, October 29, and again on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere for his funeral Mass. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com.