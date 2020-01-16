Anita Glennon, 89

Published January 17, 2020

MELROSE — Anita (Nigro) Glennon, 89, of Melrose passed away on January 9, 2020.

Anita was born and raised in Revere to the late Neal and Catherine Nigro on October 16, 1930. Beloved wife of the late Richard Glennon of Melrose. Devoted mother of Denise Siggins and husband John of Melrose, Lori Glennon of Melrose, and Scott Glennon and wife Laura of Boxford. Cherished sister of the late Dorothy Bell, Eleanor Hubbard and her surviving husband Wallace, and Bernice Mugherini and her late husband Frank. Loving grandmother of Nicole Siggins and partner Adina Bogert-O’Brien of Germany, Fallon Carpenter and husband Chris of Reading, Elizabeth Glennon and fiancé Matthew Berg of Kingston, Colleen Glennon and partner Chessa Mehlman of California. Great-grandmother of Benjamin and Callie Carpenter. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Anita had an exciting sense of style and took pride in being fashionable. She loved exotic prints, bangles, and she would often collect pieces from her travels abroad. Traveling in good company was something that she cherished. She was a lover of film – and adored the iconic film stars of yesteryear. She was a golfer who played regularly with her late husband and friends at Mount Hood Golf Club. Anita loved her dogs and treated them like family members. She loved taking her late dog Kiah for walks and she will be greatly missed by her beloved dog Jackson.

Funeral services from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere were on Tuesday, January 14. Funeral mass followed at St. Anthony’s Church. Relatives and friends were kindly invited. Visiting hours were held on Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSPCA Animal Care and Adoption Center, 350 S Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com