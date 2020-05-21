Ann Johnson Stevens, 96

Published May 22, 2020

NORTH ANDOVER — Ann Johnson Stevens (”Andy”), 96, of North Andover, passed away on May 13, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was the beloved mother of Peter B. Stevens of Rico, Colo., Lynn S. Lenhart and her husband J. Thomas Lenhart of Ipswich, Jonathan A. Stevens and his wife Priscilla S. Stevens of Concord, and Jane A. Stevens of Ouzinkie, Ark. She was the beloved grandmother of Amanda Lenhart and her husband Scott Smallwood of Tacoma Park, Md., James Lenhart and his wife Dipti of Lexington, Katherine Getchell and her husband Greg of Littleton, Abigail Lenhart and her husband Jonah Zwemer of Portland, Ore., and Clifford Stevens and his wife Tiffany of Littleton. She was also the loving great-grandmother of nine, is survived as well by a niece and two nephews. She was married for 69 years to the late Edward B. Stevens and was the sister of the late Peter Johnson. In addition, she enjoyed the love and respect of a large extended family.

Born in 1923 to the late Philip and the late Edith Johnson, she attended the Mary C. Wheeler School in Providence, R.I., and completed a bachelor’s degree from Smith College in Northampton in three years. Married in 1944, she and her husband lived during his wartime service in Tennessee, after which they moved to Tewksbury where they had four children. They moved later to Andover and finally retired to a family home in North Andover. They spent the last years of their lives in the Edgewood Retirement Community in North Andover.

Mrs. Stevens sang alto in the Andover Choral Society for many years and had a lifelong love of music. She was also interested in nutrition and fitness. She swam, played tennis and golf, and was an avid horsewoman. She exercised regularly until the very last weeks of her life. She and her husband traveled to five of the seven continents of the world and were active in cultural and charitable activities at home.

Mrs. Stevens was a volunteer and a board member at the Lawrence General Hospital for many years and, also, served on the board of the Andover Savings Bank.

She took great pride in her grandchildren, to whom she was “Grandy,” and relished watching them grow up and attending their weddings. Her nine great-grandchildren were a source of great delight to her, and she looked forward to their visits to her in her retirement community.

There will be a private burial service, and a memorial service will be planned for a time when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Edgewood Employee Appreciation Fund, 575 Osgood Street, North Andover, MA 01845. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com