Ann M. Delaney, 88

Apr 29, 2021 by jkeating624

Published April 30, 2021

MELROSE — Ann M. (Daley) Delaney, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away unexpectedly at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at age 88.

Ann was born on April 14, 1933 in Boston; one of nine children to Irish immigrants, the late Michael and Helen (Proctor) Daley. A graduate of St. Patrick’s High School in Roxbury, she was raised in Roxbury before the family moved to Medford. In her early years, Ann worked at the Watertown Arsenal before her marriage to Robert Delaney on February 22, 1962. She and Bob settled in Melrose to raise a family of two daughters, and made a home that Ann was forever proud of.

Ann Delaney was the life of the party. She epitomized the warm, fun Irish grandmother who shared her love effortlessly and naturally brought family and friends together. Her home served as the central place for her family to gather, and she loved entertaining friends with dinner parties or songs gathered around the piano. She remained proud of her Irish heritage throughout her life, and took special joy in a return trip to her roots to visit family in Kenmare, County Kerry, Ireland. She enjoyed an afternoon cup of tea with her dear friend Maura, and marked every St. Patrick’s Day with a memorial mass followed by fresh Irish bread at home.

Ann was a founding member of Incarnation Parish where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, and was an active member of the parish for many years. A strong, Irish Catholic woman, Ann held her faith deeply, and cared genuinely for her church and fellow parishioners.

A resident of the same home for over 50 years, Ann developed a love for Melrose, and her home. She took great pride in creating a warm, inviting home where everyone was welcome. She loved her neighborhood, enjoyed gardening, and made sure that the yard was maintained immaculately and up to her standards. With an eye for fashion, Ann also enjoyed shopping and always looked pulled together, looking her best. She even had a well-coordinated apron and visor appropriate for every occasion.

Above all, Ann cherished her family. She loved being a grandmother and attending the games or activities of her grandchildren. Ann will be deeply and sorely missed, but the joy she brought to the lives of others will carry on through her family.

Ann was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Delaney with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Marybeth Dalton and her husband Thomas of Marshfield; and Carol Campagna of Melrose. Loving sister of the late Helen, Billy, Tammy, John Joe, Kay, Mary, Pat and Florence. Proud grandmother of Meghan Dalton, Daniel Dalton, Robert Dalton, Matthew Campagna, and William Campagna.

Relatives and friends will gather in honor of Ann’s life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Sunday, May 2 from 2-5 p.m., and again on Monday at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to the Church of the Incarnation, 429 Upham St., Melrose for her funeral mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts in Ann’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For online tribute, or directions visit: RobinsonFuneralHome.com