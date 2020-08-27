Arlene M. McLean, 84

Aug 27, 2020 by jkeating624

Published August 28, 2020

PEABODY — Arlene M. McLean (Perrella), 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Peabody on August 22, 2020.

Arlene was born in Everett to the late Louis and Mary (Cafarella) Perrella. Arlene graduated from Everett High School in 1954 and she married her high school sweetheart, Robert McLean. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage and had eight children together. While raising their family in Melrose, Arlene also worked for Dr. Bruce Devon for many years before retiring in 1995.

To know Arlene was to understand that nothing in life mattered more to her than her family and especially her children and grandchildren. Arlene never missed an opportunity to make a holiday, birthday, anniversary or celebration memorable for everyone. Her willingness to make personal sacrifices and always put her family first was the defining quality that made her the rock in her family’s lives.

During Arlene’s later years she enjoyed watching her children grow and start families of their own where she relished the time spent with her grandchildren. Arlene will be deeply missed by her family and friends but her courage, strength and character will live on forever.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. McLean. Loving mother of Robert J McLean Jr. and his wife Barbara of N. Andover, Kenneth J. McLean and his wife Pilar of Miami, Fla., Laura Lee LaCob and her husband Mark of Coconut Creek, Fla., the late Michael McLean, Brian D. McLean and his wife Pamela of Groveland, Arlene M. Semiao and her husband Jack of North Reading, Valerie Capanna and her husband Rolando of Peabody, and Gregory J. McLean and his wife Elizabeth of Melrose, as well as 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Geraldine Dunne, Charles Parrella and Dewey Perrella.

Visitation will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Adelaide’s Church, 708 Lowell St. Peabody was on Wednesday, August 26. Interment took place at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody following the funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN, 38105 or www.stjude.org. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com