Arnold D. Fiascone, MD

Jan 21, 2021 by jkeating624

Published January 22, 2021

MELROSE — Arnold D. Fiascone of Peabody, formerly a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021.

He was the beloved husband of Agnes (Murphy) and loving father of five children: John Fiascone and his wife Lisa, Stephen Fiascone and his wife Julie, Jim Fiascone and his wife Kelly, Marie Gerardo and her husband Ed, and Eileen Sunseri and her husband Steve.

He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Arnold was a graduate of Boston College and Georgetown Medical School. He became a pediatrician and served two years in the Army before establishing his own practice in Wakefield, which he had for over 40 years.

In light of the current pandemic, and our care and concern for family and friends, services are private. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Street Inn, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The Home for Little Wanderers, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by the Gately Funeral Home, Melrose.