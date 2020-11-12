Arthur E. Clifford, 89

MELROSE — Arthur E. Clifford, 89, died at the Elmhurst Nursing Home in Melrose on Nov. 4.

He was born in Boston on Jan. 30, 1931, to the late Arthur and Gertrude (Grimes) Clifford. Arthur was a US Army Korean War Veteran and had lived in Charlestown for many years and in Pelham, N.H., the past several years.

“Cliff” was a graduate of Charlestown High, where he captained the hockey team his junior and senior years. He maintained his love of hockey throughout his life, staying involved with Charlestown hockey by coaching several youth teams for many years.

He was an avid animal lover, but mostly loved the ponies. He was employed by the New England Telephone Company for over 34 years.

After his retirement, he founded Sentenia Systems, where he worked side by side with his son for over 25 years.

Family was the most important thing to him; you could always find him at his grandchildren’s sporting events, competitions and graduations. These were his proudest moments.

Mr. Clifford was the former husband of the late Barbara (Regan) Clifford. Loving father of Deborah Carnazzo and her husband Peter of Pelham, N.H.; and Phil Clifford and Kelly Morrissey of Gloucester. Cherished grandfather of Michael Clifford and wife Jennifer; Cristina Carnazzo; Alicia Carnazzo; Amanda Viglione and her husband Brian; Deanna Carnazzo; and Catherine Carnazzo. Proud great-grandfather of Reese, Cecilia, Maren and Luca. He is also survived by his loving companion Gertrude Frechette.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose. Interment with military honors at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Arthur’s name to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472.