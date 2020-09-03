Barbara A. Crowell, 93

Sep 3, 2020 by jkeating624

Published September 4, 2020

MELROSE — Barbara A. Crowell, 93, of Melrose, passed away at her home on August 24, 2020.

Barbara was born in Malden, raised in Malden and a graduate of Malden High School. She went on to graduate from Katharine Gibbs Business School in Boston and resided in Malden until 1962. Barbara lived in Melrose for 58 years and worked as a bookkeeper for Rifi & Swanson Inc. in Wilmington for over 35 years.

Barbara was a member of the Rotary Club in Winchester for many years. She loved a stiff dark and stormy cocktail, going to weekly dinners with her close friends and traveling to Bermuda. Barbara’s family and friends were the most important part of her life.

She was mother of Anne Vajda of Georgia, daughter of the late Kenneth and Edythe (Lewis) Crowell. Sister of the late Kenneth Crowell and his late wife Ruth. Aunt of Scott Crowell, Kenneth “Greg” Crowell and Glenn Crowell and his wife Marie, all of Melrose.

A graveside service was held at Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St., Melrose on Tuesday, September 1. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Arrangements by the Gately Funeral Home, Melrose. To sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com