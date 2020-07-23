Barbara E. McKinlay, 99

Jul 23, 2020 by jkeating624

Published July 24, 2020

WELLESLEY — Barbara E. McKinlay, 99, of Wellesley, formerly of Melrose, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Waterstone at Wellesley. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Born in Everett on May 31, 1921 to Thomas and Ida Flaherty and sister to Chester Flaherty, Marie Jackson and Paul Flaherty, who all predeceased her. She was a 1939 graduate of Everett High School and a 1943 graduate of Salem State in Elementary Education. She also received a master’s in education. She was a resident of Melrose from 1952 to 2008 and lived the last 12 years in Wellesley. She was an elementary school teacher in Everett, Wakefield and Melrose, and loved her kindergartners at Roosevelt Elementary School. She enjoyed reading and playing bridge, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was the devoted wife of James T. McKinlay Jr., who died in 2010. They shared 65 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Jim McKinlay of Revere, Tom McKinlay of Plymouth, John McKinlay and his wife Jane of Lynn, Rosemary Bell and her husband Stephen of Wayland, and Barbara Connolly and her husband Bill of Wellesley. Cherished grandmother to Katie McKinlay, Chris McKinlay, Steve Bell and his wife Maria, Mike Bell, Steph Meehan and her husband Michael, Mic Bell, Will, Jack, Molly and Mikey Connolly. Cherished great-grandmother to Ashlynn, Sami, Joe, Riley, Kayleigh, Jack and Declan.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Barbara. Please leave a message of condolence for the McKinlay family at gatelyfh.com or send a card to the funeral home to be forwarded to her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Roosevelt Elementary School PTO, 253 Vinton St., Melrose, MA 02176.