Barbara J. Ahern, 87

Aug 13, 2020 by jkeating624

Published August 14, 2020

NEWTON — Barbara Jean Ahern, 87, of Newton, formerly of Melrose, passed away unexpectedly at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston on August 7, 2020 of cardiac complications.

Barbara was born in Revere to Sara P. (Norris) Ahern and John D. Ahern. After graduating from St. Mary’s Grammar School and Melrose High School, Barbara joined the United States Women’s Army Corp before working for the United States Postal Service and finally the Newton Housing Authority.

Barbara lived the majority of her life in Newton. Barbara was a devout Catholic and lived her life in simplicity in service to others. She will be missed by her family and all those that she touched. Currently, Barbara was a resident of Beverly.

Barbara is survived by her three siblings; John Ahern and his wife Clare of Valhalla, New York, Patricia Ahern Wilhite of Houston, Texas and Paul Ahern and his wife Mary of Melrose. Barbara was a cherished aunt of Julie Ahern of Wakefield, Catherine Zoe Ahern Prince of Valhalla, New York, Jennifer Wilhite Fahrenthold of Desert Hot Springs, California, John Ahern of Estero, Florida, Shawn Ahern of Jamaica Plain and Kevin Ahern and his wife Beth of Ossining, New York. Barbara was the loving great-aunt of grandnieces and grandnephews; Jonathon and Michael Ahern, Finley Fahrenthold, Finn and Islay Ahern, Deuce, James, Sarah Grace and John Paul Prince.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara’s name may be made to St. Joseph’s School, 15 Gould St. Wakefield, Mass. 01880.

A private funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield for immediate family followed by her burial at Willow Cemetery in Lynnfield.

