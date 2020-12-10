Bernadette Ferreira

MELROSE — Bernadette Ann (Boyle) Ferreira, who was born February 11, 1936 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to the late James and Rose (Roy) Boyle, has died.

She was loving mother to Cynthia, Carol, John and James. Grandmother to Jaci, Kerri, John David, Michael, James and the late Catherine. Great grandmother to Mia, Callie, Alexandra and Michael. Mother-in-law to Scott and Connie. Now reunited with her siblings Paul, Vivian, Geraldine, Lorraine and Lucille. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.

Bernadette attended Cambridge schools and graduated from St. Mary’s High High School in the Class of 1954, where she earned the honor Best Dancer of her class.

Bernadette was a project manager with Teradyne (later General Scanning) for over 35 years. Hardworking, steadfast and with a work ethic beyond reproach, Bernadette worked her way up the ranks there while earning her associate’s degree from Bunker Hill Community College.

She enjoyed her career and work colleagues, telling stories of great fun on business travel – from dancing at a NYC disco in the 80’s to cowboy BBQs and rodeos in Texas.

Bernadette enjoyed antiquing, traveling, and had special memories of summers at Hampton Beach, camping at Peter’s Pond down the Cape, and trips to Tanglewood. She took great pride, and had a lot of fun, renovating the family home at 99 Vinton St. She reveled in finding the right furniture piece, wall color and she filled the house with auction and yard sale treasures. She made 99 Vinton a showpiece.

Her adventurous side included travel to Europe, Africa, horseback riding, sailing down the Mississippi on a river boat queen and boating excursions on Boston Harbor. In recent years she even went zip lining.

In retirement, Bernadette was a volunteer for the Melrose Bridge, where she served as a teacher’s aide in the elementary schools for many years. She also worked for the City of Melrose, where true to her frugal nature, she worked off her property taxes. Savvy and smart, she was an ace at poker games, and enjoyed her poker girls. Bernadette was a fixture on her front porch, where she held court with a cup of coffee among the company of family, neighbors, and friends.

Bernadette was social, had a gregarious laugh, and like most Ferreiras and Boyles, enjoyed a good party. She was brave at times, laughed at her frailties and had an extremely meticulous nature. Her attention to detail was like no other – in any project or checkbook. She was known for giving pragmatic advice – early and often — whether you needed or not (said with love). She delighted in the simple — a good back scratch, a can’t-put-down book, a nice cocktail, and a murder mystery on TV.

All heaven to Bernadette.

Bernadette’s finest hours remain in a life well-lived and loved. She now “belongs to the ages” and will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.