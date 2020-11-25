Bernice A. Doherty, 84

Published November 27, 2020

MELROSE — Bernice A. (Amirault) Doherty, 84, formerly of Melrose, passed away at the Notre Dame Health Care Center in Worcester on Nov. 12, 2020.

Bernice was the beloved wife of the late John C. Doherty. Loving mother of Diane M. Richmond and her husband Jon of Boylston, Robert J. Doherty and his wife Barbara of Medfield and Linda M. Doherty of Rockport. Cherished grandmother of John and Katherine Doherty. Caring sister of Paul Amirault and his late wife Grace of Florida, Virginia McLaughlin and her late husband Bernie of California, Theresa Adams and her late husband Wayne of Saugus and the late Emile Amirault and the late Joseph Amirault and his wife Pauline of New Hampshire. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Interment was last week. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.

Bernice was from a large, close-knit family. She grew up in Everett and eventually married the boy next door, John Doherty. They were married for 40 years and had three children and two grandchildren.

She worked in a variety of different jobs. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years, then worked at Cochrane House, an elderly housing apartment complex, as receptionist, admin and “go-to” person, always there to help. She also had a small housecleaning business with her best friend, Paula. But the bulk of her career was at TASC in human resources, where she had many friends and worked until her retirement.

Singing and performing were Bernice’s love. At 40, she joined the Melrose Choir and performed in musicals, which led to her creating one-woman shows. She became a regular at the Kendall Cafe in Cambridge, The Continental in Saugus and Club Cafe in Boston, where she made lots of friends and performed her singing/comedy shows. She also brought much happiness to residents of assisted living and nursing homes, where they loved her singing and her comedy routines. She loved to make people laugh.

Bernice had many friends and she made new ones everywhere she went. She loved people and had no qualms about walking right up to them and starting a conversation.

Bernice loved her family and spending time with them. She and her two sisters would throw huge family gatherings for every holiday, birthday and summer cookout. There was ots of food, laughing and love. They would go on family vacations and small trips every year together. One of the favorites was Newfound Lake in New Hampshire.

Bernice was a wonderful mom, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. She took care of the ones she loved. She always had your back if someone did you wrong.

She will be remembered fondly by more people than any of us will ever know. And I’m sure wherever she is, she’s making more friends right now.