Bernice A. Galvin, 94

Jul 30, 2020 by jkeating624

Published July 31, 2020

MELROSE — Bernice A. “Bunny” Galvin, 94, a resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at the Courtyard Nursing Care Center in Medford on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Under hospice care for her last days, she was fortunate to have family members visit and spend precious time together.

Born on November 23, 1925 in Boston, Bernice was one of two daughters of the late Bertha and Lt. Col. Adolf Belcovsky. Raised and educated in Dorchester. Bunny married Malcolm P. Galvin, December 27, 1947, and they settled in Braintree. After the tragic loss of her husband, February 4,1960, she moved the family to Winchester where she raised her four children with loving determination and selfless care.

Known as “Bunny” from her childhood, she worked for over 25 years as an executive assistant in Boston at Verizon. With her strength, charisma and quick wit, Bunny endeared herself to anyone she met including many coworkers, friends and neighbors. Anyone she met, had a soft spot for Bunny.

Bunny was an avid and passionate golfer who enjoyed playing at Mt. Hood in Melrose and after retiring to Cape Cod in 1994, Cranberry Valley in Harwich. She passed down her love of golf by playing endless rounds with her children and grandchildren. In her later years, Bunny could be found passionately watching golf on television and rooting on her favorite players.

Bunny loved traveling the U.S. with her dear friend, Francis Penta, and enjoyed international trips with her sister, Helen Cross.

Bunny was a caring and supportive presence throughout her life for generations of her family. She took pride in watching the family grow into nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren and took great joy in every meal or visit shared with family. She will be deeply missed, but always lovingly remembered for her strength, sense of humor, and endearing nature.

Bunny was the beloved wife of the late Malcolm P. Galvin Sr. Devoted mother of Malcolm P. Galvin Jr. and his wife Ellen of Orlando, Fla., Janet C. McGovern and her husband Tom of Melrose, Mary Ann Minton and her husband Lee of Eau Claire, Wisc., and the late Patricia M. Swim and her surviving husband Charles of Melrose. Dear sister of Helen Cross of Prescott, Ariz. Cherished grandmother of Malcolm P. Galvin III and his wife Faith, Adam Galvin and his wife Angela, Deven Swim and his wife Adriana, Sandra Swim, Monica Cave and her husband Arnie, Tom McGovern and his wife Rachel, Kevin McGovern and his wife Jill, Alison Vermeil and her husband Rick, and Emily Beardsley and her husband Grant. Proud great-grandmother of Laurel, Leland, Malcolm P. Galvin IV, Kelsey, Samantha, Victoria, McKayla, Julie, Casey, Benjamin, Kyle, Jack and Morgan. Caring aunt of Alison White of Ariz.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in “Bunny’s” name to her favorite charities to whom she gave generously each year: Boys Town, Shriners Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, Nationwide Children and St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

Finally, on the lighter side, for the family members who heard her all the time….she “hated traffic!”

Due to current public health concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. For online tribute or to express condolences please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.