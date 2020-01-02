Beverly Faso, 82

Jan 2, 2020

Published January 3, 2020

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. – Beverly Ellen Stiles Faso, 82, affectionately known as “Meem” by her grandchildren and “Bevo” by her family, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born on April 3, 1937, in Cohasset, Mass. to the late Kenneth Stiles and Ruth Mary LaVange Stiles.

Beverly grew up in Melrose, Mass. on the ever-loved Morgan Street. She was a Nursing graduate of Saint Elizabeth (St. E’s) of Boston. Beverly was a nurse in the Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Beverly relocated to Piscataway, N.J. in the late 1960s where she raised her family. She worked as an RN in numerous medical facilities. During this time, she was not only a Piscataway High School Super Chief Band parent, she was also their nurse. In addition, she was an active volunteer for Our Lady Fatima in Piscataway, N.J. Shortly after retirement, relocation came again; this time to Little River, S.C. During these years she was a busy volunteer at the American Legion (Little River, S.C.) and active classroom helper for her grandchildren. Beverly’s grandchildren were the center of her life and family meant everything to her. She was a lifelong Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.

Beverly leaves her loving husband of 52 years, Peter Faso, son Joe Morgan, of Ponte Vedra, Fla., son Peter Faso, Jr. and daughter Teresa Drake and fiance’ Clinton Sullivan of Little River, S.C., son Matt Faso and wife Michelle Contey of Stow, Mass., grandchildren – Skylar and Griffin Morgan, Vincent Jr., Paige, Salvatore, and Mario Drake, Matteo and Marco Faso. Great-grandchild Bentley Drake. Siblings – Kenneth Stiles and wife Sandy, Edith Kasprzak and husband Michael, Rae Stiles and partner Bob Christiansen, and numerous nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by sister Judith Kousoulas and nephew Michael Kasprzak.

A plan for a Celebration of Life will be held on her birthday in April in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Memorials may be sent to Perkins School for the Blind at www.perkins.org or Horry County Special Olympics at www.so-sc.org/locals/area-16

