Brent M. Gregorio

Aug 13, 2020 by jkeating624

Published August 14, 2020

MELROSE — Brent M. Gregorio passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 after a brief illness.

Brent was born and raised in Melrose to the late Alfred F. and Patricia (Martin) Gregorio. He is survived by his wife Lucinda, his daughters Kristen and Tia, his sister Sandra, and his brothers Al and Jim and ex-wife Kim. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephew.

With help from Lucinda, Brent acquired a passion for traveling. Here in the states or abroad, it did not matter, just as long as they got on a plane to somewhere. They especially loved their trips to Europe and always came home with a tale to tell and a new destination in mind.

Brent was a loving son, beloved husband, wonderful father, consummate big brother and great friend. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and dry sense of humor that never failed to make you laugh and bring one’s eyes to water. You will surely be missed.

A graveside service was held at Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St. Melrose on Tuesday, August 11. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Brent’s name to M.S.P.C.A. – Angell, 350 South Huntington Ave. Boston, MA 02130. Due to COVID-19 the family will be planning a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements by The Gately Funeral Home of Melrose. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com