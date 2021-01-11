Bruce M. Jangro Sr., 72

Jan 11, 2021 by jkeating624

Star Salem State, international hockey player; Wakefield youth coach

Published January 8, 2021

WAKEFIELD — Bruce Michael Jangro, Sr., 72, of Wakefield, formerly of Melrose, passed away Dec. 30, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Bruce was born in Melrose on Feb. 16, 1948, to the late Edmond P. and Alice V. (Pistey) Jangro.

He was raised in Melrose, where he attended public schools and graduated from Melrose High School in 1966. After high school, Bruce graduated from Salem State College, where he was a member of the hockey team. An outstanding hockey player, Bruce began his Salem State career by leading the freshman team in scoring. Moving to the varsity, he again led the team in scoring. He was named the ECAC Sophomore Player of the Year and during his junior year was named to the ECAC All-Star team. During his senior year, he repeated as an ECAC All-Star, was elected co-captain, named Most Valuable player and selected as an All-American.

Following graduation, Bruce was active in international hockey in Europe before returning to this country to play for the Chicago Warriors of the U.S. Hockey League. He also competed in the semipro New England League and was a coach for the Wakefield Youth Hockey Program for many years. Bruce was inducted into the Salem State Hall of Fame in 1987. He was employed by Arrow Electronics for 39 years before his retirement. Post-retirement, he was an avid golfer and lover of all Boston sports.

Bruce’s passion was his family and friends, whom he loved, cherished and would do anything for. One of his greatest pride and joys was his seven grandchildren, to whom he was the most beloved Pa. He spent countless hours watching his “five boys” succeed in athletics, whether on the ice or on the field. He also loved and was loved dearly by his “Little Princess,” Madison.

In true Bruce nature, he was so determined, and despite his odds, he succeeded in making it to the birth of his second “Little Princess,” Mackenzie. His grandchildren will miss their Pa beyond words but now have their own guardian angel to watch over them.

The family would also like to thank Dr. Joseph Pennacchio and his wonderful staff who provided excellent care of Bruce.

Finally, the family asks that in honor of Bruce, please support blood donations, as Bruce was so grateful for the transfusions that helped to prolong his life.

Bruce is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 45 years, Carol (Lawless) Jangro. Devoted father of Bruce M. Jangro Jr. and Gail of Melrose, Nicole M. Szymanski and Christopher of Andover, and Brooke A. Regan and Kyle of Andover. Cherished grandfather of Jayden and Kellan Jangro, Christian, Cole and Chase Szymanski, and Madison and Mackenzie Regan. Loving brother of Donald Jangro of New Hampshire, William Jangro of Florida and the late Sandra Della Russo, Joseph Jangro and Joyce Stemple. Loving son-in-law of Irene Lawless of Melrose and the late Thomas Lawless. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Incarnation Church 425, Upham St., Melrose, on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Visitation and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bruce’s name to the Bruce M. Jangro Sr. Memorial Fund, c/o Eastern Bank & Trust, 441 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176 to assist the youth hockey programs in Wakefield and Melrose. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com.