Carl A. Turilli, 79

Apr 30, 2020 by jkeating624

Published May 1, 2020

MELROSE — Carl Anthony Turilli, 79, passed away of COVID-19 at Meadow View Center North Reading on April 23, 2020.

Carl was born on August 18, 1940, son of the late Filomena (Termine) Turilli and Serafino Turilli both of whom immigrated to the United States from Italy.

He is survived by his four daughters and their families: LeeAnn and Scott Soucy of Melrose, Karla and Gary Lopresti of Melrose, Jac-Lyn and Laurence Gibson of Andover, and Deirdre and Robert McVoy of Topsfield. He was the brother of Constance “Connie” Salerno, Susann Turilli, Charlotte Andreotti, and the late Serafino “Sal” Turilli. He was the uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Carl was ‘Pa” to 11 grandchildren who he loved dearly. They entertained him and made him laugh hard – Savhanna, Sydney, and Shae Soucy, Ava, Josh, and Liv Lopresti, Laurence, Branden, and Gwendilyn Gibson, Maggie and Josie McVoy.

Carl grew up in East Boston where he was a boxer in his early years as well as a member of an acapella group “The Ecquadors.” Carl loved to sing and play the guitar and he shared his love of music with anyone who would listen. He was proud to have worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, making friends on his postal routes in East Boston and Cambridge. He always enjoyed time with family, golfing, Italian food, and a good lemon slush.

Services for Carl were held privately at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund https://donate.macovid19relieffund.org/donations/rRaJpj3mAE

