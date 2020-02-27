Carol Ann Limone, 71

Feb 27, 2020 by jkeating624

Published February 28, 2020

MELROSE — Carol Ann (Connolly) Limone, 71, died at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers after a very quick illness on February 21, 2020.

Carol was born in Boston, raised in East Boston and graduated from East Boston High School. Mrs. Limone was a resident of Melrose for over 50 years. Carol worked as a pharmacy technician at Lynnfells Pharmacy in Saugus and then at the Stop & Shop in Saugus for over 20 years. She loved going to yoga, exercise class, dancing, reading and knitting. Carol loved spending summers on Long Beach in Rockport with her grandchildren, family and friends. Mrs. Limone also loved to travel with her husband Peter and all their friends.

Carol was the beloved wife of over 52 years to Peter J. Limone. Loving mother of Judi Limone Hayes and her husband Brian of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of Kyle and Anna Hayes. Caring sister of Joseph Connolly, Marie Barbatta, Kathleen Garcia and her husband Joe and the late John Connolly, Lucille Tacardo and Pat Curtis. Caring sister-in-law of Frank Limone and his longtime companion Lauren and Nina McCarthy and her husband William all of Melrose. Also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Monday, February 24. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St. Melrose on Tuesday, February 25. Interment followed at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carol’s name to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St. Danvers, MA, 01923. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com