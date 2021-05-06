Christine Meredith

DANVERS — Christine Meredith passed away peacefully at Care Dimensions Kaplan House in Danvers.

She was born at Melrose Hospital and graduated from Melrose High School in the Class of ‘67 with a business diploma, and later took a position at MIT in bookkeeping where she met her husband Denny.

Moving to Farmington Hills, Michigan some time after marrying, she had two children, Jonathan and Eric. Becoming a homemaker in addition to her bookkeeping, she loved spending time with her children, making sure there was always a tradition of having a welcoming place for the entire family to attend for the holidays, and took care of her parents and extended family when returning to Melrose.

Christine was direct and to the point with her feelings and opinions, and people often found that refreshing and insightful. Christine loved to travel, frequenting Long Island New York, New Jersey and Quebec, Canada where she and her husband shared many years of happiness together, and also reminisced about trips to York Beach Maine, Wales Great Britain, and other European destinations.

Christine loved animals, especially her cat Boo. Later in life, Christine enjoyed watching Korean dramas as she enjoyed their extensive and highly emotional storylines. She was loved dearly and will be missed very much.

Christine was the beloved wife of Dr. Denny Meredith of Melrose. Devoted daughter of Shirley (Norton) and the late Kenneth Meredith. Loving mother of Jonathan R. Meredith and Eric D. Meredith, both of Melrose. Caring sister of Deborah Porter and her late husband Floyd of Chelsea and the late Susan Treasure and her late husband Michael. Sister in law of Debra Siket and her late husband James of Connecticut; Jane Bello and her husband Carmine of Nevada; and June McWilliam and her husband James of Pennsylvania. Cherished aunt of Mandy Piscitelli and her husband Frank of Millbury; David Treasure and his wife Joanna; Laura Treasure, all of Wales Great Britain, Nicholas Porter of Washington; Gerard Bello and his wife Danielle of Nevada; Lauren Samuels and her husband Justin of Connecticut. Also survived by relatives and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., followed by a Graveside Service at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Angell Animal Medical Center, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and to sign online condolence visit: www.gatelyfh.com