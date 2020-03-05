Clinton J. Chadsey, 73

Mar 5, 2020 by jkeating624

Published March 6, 2020

MELROSE — Clinton J. “Clint” Chadsey, 73, longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Born on November 30, 1946 in Malden, Clint is one of two children of the late Ralph W. and Bertha M. (nee Campbell) Chadsey. He grew up in Malden and as a young boy Clint enjoyed playing pick-up games of sandlot baseball and did his best to avoid ruler-wielding nuns. After graduating from Malden High School in 1964, Clint enlisted in the United States Army, serving in Army Intelligence with the “Big Red One” of the 1st Infantry Division during the Vietnam War. He was sent to Thai Language School in Washington, D.C., before deploying to work with Thai troops in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1969. Upon his return stateside, Clint married his beloved Carolyn (his high school sweetheart) in August 1969.

After his time in the service, Clint attended Salem State University on the GI Bill, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in history. He went to work for the U.S. Postal Service first as a manager until he decided he would rather be out among the people. He started delivering the mail, which he would do for the rest of his career along the main streets of Melrose.

Family was most important to Clint. He adored his children, often saying they were his greatest achievement. He was very active in their lives, and cherished time spent with his beloved Carolyn.

Becoming a grandfather was another crowning achievement for Clint. He adored Ella, and his sense of humor and unique outlook on life lives on through her.

Outside of family, Clint’s passion was the arts. A self-taught collage/assemblage artist himself, he started making shadow boxes as a hobby and became a more serious artist over the past 30 years using his art to tell a story, capture a sentiment, or convey a message, whether political, romantic, historical, humorous, or downright bizarre. His biggest inspiration in the world of art was Joseph Cornell (1903-1972), a master assemblage artist. A fixture of the Melrose Arts Festival, Clint could be found at numerous art shows throughout New England. Art truly filled his soul.

Books and music were also a large part of Clint’s life. He was a voracious reader with his favorite books being detective novels and was a true audiophile. He enjoyed everything from opera to rock and all genres in between. He and Carolyn attended many concerts over the years, and his children and many of their friends credit Clint with instilling their own life-long love and knowledge of music.

Traveling was something Clint looked forward to. Everywhere he went, he would seek out the locally-owned bookstores to show his support. Given his series of health challenges, Clint and his family seized every opportunity for adventure, checking off bucket list items such as visits to Nova Scotia, which he had a deep love and connection to, Disney World, ballgames, concerts, and Clint’s all-time favorite Blue Man Group. He also loved and followed all four Boston sports teams, including trips to Florida for Spring Training.

Clint’s warmth, love, big heart, open mind, and larger than life spirit will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Clint was the beloved husband of Carolyn J. (Davis) Chadsey, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Devoted father of Derek M. Chadsey of Warner, N.H., and Jill E. Soucy and her husband Chris of Hamilton. Loving brother of Ralph W. Chadsey Jr. and his wife Suzanne of Norfolk and brother-in-law of Richard G. Pothier and the late Nancy L. (Davis) Pothier of Peabody. Cherished grandfather of Ella Mackenzie Soucy and survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Relatives and friends will gather in honor of Clint’s life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Saturday, March 7, from 2-5 p.m. with a time of sharing at 5 p.m.

Those wishing to make a charitable gift in memory of Clint may do so at the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS. 66675, or https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

For online tribute or directions, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.