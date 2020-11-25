Dawn Folopoulos, 54

Nov 25, 2020 by jkeating624

Published November 27, 2020

MELROSE — It is with a heavy heart that the city announces that our dear friend and colleague, Dawn Folopoulos, passed away on November 6, 2020 at the age of 54. She fought a long, courageous battle her way and is at peace now.

Her smile and kindness will be remembered forever. Her many relationships and dedication to our seniors will be a gift of inspiration. Dawn served as the executive director of the Melrose Council on Aging since April of 2011.

Her surviving family members include her loving husband Chris; father in-law George Folopoulos; son Benjamin Seprosevo; granddaughters Kassandra Seprosevo and Arika Seprosevo. Stepchildren John Folopoulos and his wife Nicole and their children Joseph and Holly, George Folopoulos his wife Veronica and their children Anita and Georgie; sister April Bostick and husband Chris of Arizona; and many relatives from New York as well as several nieces and nephews from Arizona and North Carolina.

Dawn brought many smiles to our seniors who attended the Milano Senior Center. Dawn was instrumental in expanding and or creating services to Melrose elders. She was a fearless advocate for public policy to ensure that our elders concerns and struggles were heard. She spearheaded many campaigns to enhance the senior center and senior transportation services in Melrose.

Dawn served as the secretary of the North Shore Association of Council on Aging Directors, a member of the Board of Directors for Mystic Valley Elder Services and the luncheon hospitality liaison for the COA network. She was best known for her creative Halloween costumes and the “free hugs” booth at the Victorian Fair.

She touched so many lives, made many friends in the community, and her kindness will be remembered forever.

Donations in Dawn’s memory may be made to the Friends of the Milano Center, 235 West Foster St., Melrose, MA 02176.