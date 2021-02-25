Diane E. Killam, 76

Published February 26, 2021

HAMPSTEAD, NH — Diane E. (Mackey) Killam, a resident of Hampstead, NH and former longtime resident of Melrose, MA passed away peacefully at home on February 19, 2021, at age 76.

Diane was born in Beverly, MA on December 30, 1944, one of three daughters of John R. Mackey and Mary E. (Goyetche) Mackey. Raised in Beverly, she graduated from Beverly High School and was married to David J. Killam on June 12, 1965. They settled in Melrose to raise a family of two daughters.

Diane attended secretarial school and began her working life at Boston Safe Deposit and Trust. She worked for several years as the Office Manager at Gray’s Appliance in Melrose. Diane opened California Concepts health salon in 1988 as nutrition and health were always a passion for her. In her later years she re-entered the workforce as a temporary employee working at Metcalf & Eddy in Wakefield. From there she was sought after by the State Unemployment office where they created a position just for her. She retired from the state in 2011.

Diane was a longtime active member and past Worthy Matron of the Melrose Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a passionate supporter of the Eastern Star Scholarship Fund. Diane also served as Past Deputy Marshall for the O.E.S. and was a member of the Melrose Highlands Congregational Church for many years.

A North Shore native, Diane was raised with an appreciation and love for the ocean and maintained her connection to the beach and ocean her entire life. As a grandmother she found particular joy in returning to her roots at Lynch Park in Beverly for beach days spent with her beloved grandchildren. She was always a ready and willing participant in her grandchildren’s activities and enjoyed bringing a smile to their faces.

With an open heart and easy smile, Diane always accepted people for who they were and made them her friends. Diane loved keeping a stylish house and enjoyed watching thriller and true crime television shows. She enjoyed reading about history, the Civil War and World War II. She loved to travel across the country by train and taking cruises. More recently Diane was blessed to find many meaningful connections and new friendships while attending programs at Senior Class in Hampstead. Diane was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Diane was the beloved wife of David J. Killam with whom she shared nearly 56 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Deborah and David Hobson of New Hampshire and Dawn and James Sigona of North Carolina. She was the caring sister of Nancy Pavia and her husband Jack of Beverly, and Janet Stead and her husband Dr. William Stead of Nashville, TN. She was the cherished grandmother of Samantha J. Hobson and James M. Hobson of New Hampshire. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed, but always lovingly remembered.

Out of respect and concern for public health, Diane’s family will gather privately for her funeral service at Robinson Funeral Home. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Senior Class, 201 State Route 111, Hampstead, NH 03841 (603) 329-4401. To leave a message of love and support for the family, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com