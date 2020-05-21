Don Felker, 79

May 21, 2020 by jkeating624

Published May 22, 2020

MELROSE — Don Felker, 79, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020 while residing at The Atrium at Veronica Drive, in Danvers.

Don was born to George Lewis Felker and Gladys Rosalie Goodrich in Wenatchee, Washington. He grew up on apple orchard at the edge of Lake Chelan in Washington State. Fond childhood memories included working in the apple orchard during the day and spending the afternoon swimming in the lake. Don attended Chelan High School and after graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Wasp.

After the Navy, Don was in the Reserves and was stationed at the Charlestown Navy Yard. He spent time at the Charlestown YMCA dances where he met his future wife Kay Higgins. Kay’s family invited Don for dinner as part of the YMCA organized “bring a military man home for Thanksgiving.” Don was welcomed into the family. They were married a few years later and spent 48 wonderful years together. The family joke was that Don was the Navy man who came for dinner and never left.

Don worked for the Verizon telephone company in Boston as an Installation Technician for his entire career. He installed commercial phone wires in office buildings in Boston. Every summer he loved taking his family up to Lake Winnipesaukee where they made many friends, since they would go for the same two weeks every year. Even after the kids grew up, Don and Kay enjoyed weekend getaways to N.H. and Maine where they would go sightseeing.

Throughout his life, Don was incredibly involved in the Melrose community. He coached his kids Incarnation Little League baseball team, helped out with Don Jr.’s Boy Scout Troop, and was a member of the Melrose Bowling League. Don was also a member of the Melrose Lions Club for many years. He held many offices including President and Treasurer and enjoyed spending his time volunteering at the concession stand for the MHS football and basketball games. Don also helped each year at the Victorian Fair Eye Mobile, the Lions Club Eye Opener Brunch, and many other fundraising activities. He loved volunteering and working with others and was always the first person to offer help if anyone needed it.

More than anything, Don will be remembered as a loving husband and father who was always there for his family. He will be greatly missed.

Don was the beloved husband of the late Katherine (Higgins) Felker, loving father of Donald R. Felker, Jr. and his wife Candi, of Ohio and Ann Marie Chabot and her husband Darren of Melrose. Cherished grandfather of Samantha and Kyle. He was the caring brother of the late Frank Felker and stepbrother of Walter Drape. Don was the caring brother-in-law of Marilyn Robinson of Melrose, Elizabeth Higgins of Melrose and Nancy Turmelle of Fla. and the late Joseph F. Higgins Jr., Bobby Higgins, Joanne Mays and Mary Ellen Turmelle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private. You may send a card for the family to the funeral home or send a message of condolence to the Felker family website at www.gatelyfh.com.