Donald D. Daley Jr., 58

September 4, 2020

MELROSE — Donald D. Daley Jr., 58, passed away on April 23, 2020.

He was born in Boston on April 13, 1962 to Donald of East Boston and Irene (Mulligan) Daley of Revere.

Donny graduated from Melrose High School as part of the class of 1980. He furthered his education at Salem State with a degree in Art and Design (Videography). While in college, Donny started his own videography business, doing weddings in and around the Boston area. This wasn’t enough to satisfy his creativity, so he was off to Los Angeles.

When Donny got to L.A. he worked for CBS, FOX Sports, and finally settled down at E Entertainment Television to finish his career. He also had a passion for music. He produced, filmed, and stared in his own music videos, wrote his own music, was a drummer and a guitar player.

Donny is survived by his parents Donald and Irene of Melrose, his sister Denise (Daley) Yianacopolus and her husband Neil of Melrose, his brother James Daley and his wife Nanette of Peabody, and his nieces Kayla and Keli Yianacopolus, both of Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s – https://www.michaeljfox.org/

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church, Herbert St. Melrose on Saturday, September 5 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

To send a message of condolence on Donald’s webpage please visit www.gatelyfh.com. Arrangements by Gately Funeral Home, Melrose.