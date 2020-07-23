Donna M. Burke, 80

Jul 23, 2020 by jkeating624

Published July 24, 2020

MELROSE — Our mother shaped all our lives in so many positive ways. She lived a life dedicated to her family. She was a great person, mentor, and most importantly, a friend. She lived with honor and with a “family first” mentality. Her contributions are seen every day through her children, grandchildren, extended family, and in the many lives she impacted along the way. Our mother was magnificent.

Our mother was born Dawn Marie Walsh on May 22, 1940 to Francis and Doris Walsh. A time the world was in turmoil. A time when a flower arose from a crack in the cement. Nothing was going to stop her. She was born during World War II and lived through our country’s post war growth. She loved America and what it represents.

Our mother often talked enthusiastically about her childhood. She would often reminisce about her adventures in the woods on her family property in Medford. It was a true Huckleberry Finn-type childhood including being hung over Coleman’s ledge by a stranger, where her sister Carol saved her life. Another adventure included watching the first TV in the neighborhood airing Howdy Doody through her neighbor’s window on her way home from school. She had many adventures and many chapters to her life.

It was 1955 when this young modeling student met her future husband, Michael Burke. She fell in love and would later say how lucky she was to have a family with such a good and loving person. They were married in 1960 and our mother was loyal to her family values. She knew what she wanted in a family and made it a reality. She had seven children, Theresa; Michael; Stephen; Mary; Sean; Kellyan; and Jason. She loved each and every one of us. She cherished her time with us and enjoyed being a part of our lives. Our mother most enjoyed hosting a Sunday dinner with our cousins, the Hynes’ family. She loved seeing us all play together and this allowed us to build strong relationships that still stand today.

Our mother enjoyed parenting so much that she and our father became foster parents. They were good at parenting and wanted to share the wealth. It was just who they were. They fostered four children: Denise, little Jason, Jennie Lee, and Linda. Our mother made their lives special and loved them as if they were her own.

Being a parent for our mother did not end when we became adults. She embraced the grandparent role and supported our success as parents. Our mother welcomed the opportunity to become our daycare provider and will always be remembered for her clear enjoyment of interacting with them; sliding down the slide, playing flashlight tag, or just taking the grandchildren on a train ride. Our mother maximized her life through these moments in time.

We will miss our mother standing on the sidelines at almost every school, sporting, and group event that a family member participated in. She loved watching us grow and enjoyed our life’s interest. She was encouraging and would proudly talk about the day’s activities. She soaked up every moment and we appreciated her commitment to us.

Our mother was a giving person. She put her family before her own needs. She loved and enjoyed the art of giving, which she fulfilled right up until her last breath. She purchased a gift for each of her children and grandchildren over the past few months to remember her by. She never stopped giving.

Our mother, Donna M. (Walsh) Burke passed away peacefully in her home on July 17, 2020 at the age of 80. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael F. Burke for 56 years. Loving mother of Theresa M. Sears and her husband John of Danvers, Michael P. Burke, Sean P. Burke and his wife Donna, all of Andover, Kellyan Burke of Melrose, and Jason M. Burke of Pelham, N.H. Also survived by her grandchildren, John Patrick Sears and his wife Melissa, Elizabeth Sears, Colleen Sears, Katelin Burke, Emily Burke, Katherine Burke, Joshua Burke, Noelle Burke, Finian Burke, Liam Burke, and Lorelei Burke.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Church, 173 Albion Street, Wakefield on Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Stoneham.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.